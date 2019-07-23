Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: DGX,CHMA,AVCO,GE,VIVE

Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019

Health care stocks turned solidly higher this afternoon, including a nearly 0.5% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping less than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Quest Diagnostics ( DGX ) was over 5% higher in late Tuesday trading after the medical testing company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.73 per share, down from $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Net revenue improved 1.6% over the year-ago period, climbing to $1.95 billion and also topping the $1.94 analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Chiasma ( CHMA ) climbed almost 28% on Tuesday after the biotechnology firm said its Mycapssa octreotide product candidate reached its primary endpoint during phase III testing, with 58% of the patients with acromegaly in the treatment group maintaining their IGF-1 response compared to 19% of the patients in the placebo group.

(+) Avalon GloboCare ( AVCO ) rose 7.4% after late Monday announcing a strategic partnership with GE's ( GE ) health care unit to accelerate its standardization, automation and bio-production of its Chimeric antigen receptor cells and other immune-effector cells for cellular immunotherapy.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) plunged more than 62% on Tuesday after the medical device company said it was changing its business model and launched a review intended to retain cash and explore strategic alternatives after reporting disappointing results for its cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency technology failed to demonstrate greater improvement treating stress urinary incontinence in women compared with a control group.

