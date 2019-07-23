Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CHMA,AVCO,GE,VIVE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.23%

PFE +0.57%

ABT -0.26%

MRK +0.41%

AMGN +0.07%

Health care stocks were rising, including a 0.4% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Chiasma ( CHMA ) climbed 28% on Tuesday after the biotechnology firm said its Mycapssa octreotide product candidate reached its primary endpoint during phase III testing, with 58% of the patients with acromegaly in the treatment group maintaining their IGF-1 response compared to 19% of the patients in the placebo group.

In other sector news:

(+) Avalon GloboCare ( AVCO ) rose 7% after late Monday announcing a strategic partnership with GE's ( GE ) health care unit to accelerate its standardization, automation and bio-production of its Chimeric antigen receptor cells and other immune-effector cells for cellular immunotherapy.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) plunged 58% on Tuesday after the medical device company said it was changing its business model and launched a review intended to retain cash and explore strategic alternatives after reporting disappointing results for its cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency technology failed to demonstrate greater improvement treating stress urinary incontinence in women compared with a control group.