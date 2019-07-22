Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: KZIA,DVA,FGEN,DVA,NTEC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.35%

PFE +0.27%

ABT +0.98%

MRK -0.10%

AMGN -1.36%

Health care stocks were mixed shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising about 0.2% in late trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down over 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Kazia Therapeutics Ltd ( KZIA ) rose more than 13% after the Australian company said the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York will investigate the potential use of a combination of radiotherapy and the company's GDC-0084 drug candidate during a phase I clinical trial in patients whose cancer has spread to their brains. The first part of the study will try to determine the maximum tolerated dose of GDC-0084 while the second part of the study will explore preliminary signs of efficacy after enrolling up to a dozen additional participants.

In other sector news:

(+) DaVita ( DVA ) was almost 5% higher on Monday after the kidney dialysis company raised its outlook for adjusted FY19 operating income to a new range of $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion previously. It also launched a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of its common shares priced between $53.50 to $61.50 apiece and announced plans to use proceeds from a new bank financing to redeem its outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2022.

(+) FibroGen ( FGEN ) advanced 3.5% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical firm said it has dosed the first patient in a phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its pamrevlumab drug candidate in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis over a 52-week period.

(-) Intec Pharma ( NTEC ) plunged 85% after the biopharmaceuticals company said its Accordion Pill Carbidopa-Levodopa drug candidate missed its primary endpoint during phase III testing in patients with symptoms of advanced Parkinson's disease.