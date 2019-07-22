Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FGEN,DVA,NTEC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.57%

PFE +0.25%

ABT +0.83%

MRK -0.12%

AMGN -1.36%

Health care stocks were higher, including a 0.2% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) FibroGen ( FGEN ) advanced 3.7% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical firm said it has dosed the first patient in a phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its pamrevlumab drug candidate in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis over a 52-week period.

In other sector news:

(+) DaVita ( DVA ) was more than 5% higher on Monday after the kidney dialysis company raised its outlook for adjusted FY19 operating income to $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion previously. It also launched a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of its common shares priced between $53.50 to $61.50 apiece and announced plans to use proceeds from a new bank financing to redeem its outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2022.

(-) Intec Pharma ( NTEC ) plunged 82% after the biopharmaceuticals company said its Accordion Pill Carbidopa-Levodopa drug candidate missed its primary endpoint during phase III testing in patients with symptoms of advanced Parkinson's disease.