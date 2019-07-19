Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

Health care majors were mostly higher in Friday's pre-bell trade.

Early movers include:

(+) Midatech Pharma ( MTP ), which was surging by more than 111% after announcing positive results from a first in human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes.

(+) Atara Biotherapeutics ( ATRA ) was gaining almost 8% in value after it priced an underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares at a price of $15.28 and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2.9 million shares at a price of $1.2799 for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.

(-) InflaRx N.V ( IFRX ) was lower by more than 1% after i t report ed additional data from an analysis of the completed part of the ongoing SHINE phase IIb study of IFX-1, a drug to treat patients experiencing moderate to severe Hidradenitis suppurativa.