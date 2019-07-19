Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MDGS,MTP,GLPG,IFRX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks extended their prior declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking over 0.7% in late trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling over 1.3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Medigus ( MDGS ) still was more than 1% higher Friday afternoon, easing from a 13% gain that followed the medical device company saying its ScoutCam unit has sold an unspecified number of its micro cameras to two leading defense organizations. The company also said it was in advanced talks with several defense contractors to fund multiple R&D projects for its new micro video camera-based products.

In other sector news:

(+) Midatech Pharma ( MTP ) still was more than 33% higher on Friday, drifting off a 109% early-morning peak, after announcing positive results from a first-in-human clinical trial of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in patients with diabetes. No serious adverse events were reported in the study.

(+) Galapagos ( GLPG ) climbed 5.5% on Friday after a new regulatory filing showed Van Herk Investments BV owns more than 10% of the specialty drugmaker's stock, with the Dutch private equity firm holding nearly 4.9 million ordinary Galapagos shares and 893,239 of its American depositary receipts. Based on Galapagos' 54.8 million outstanding shares, Van Herk owns 10.57% of the company following its July 15 stock purchases.

(-) InflaRx NV ( IFRX ) was almost 6% lower after the specialty drugmaker reported additional data from its ongoing phase IIb study of its IFX-1 product candidate, saying it showed robust anti-inflammatory activity in the high-dose group of patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.