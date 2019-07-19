Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: GLPG,MTP,IFRX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.56%

PFE +0.15%

ABT +0.40%

MRK -1.04%

AMGN +0.24%

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking over 0.4% in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling over 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Galapagos ( GLPG ) climbed over 5% on Friday after a new regulatory filing showed Van Herk Investments BV owns more than 10% of the specialty drugmaker's stock, with the Dutch private equity firm holding nearly 4.9 million ordinary Galapagos shares and 893,239 of its American depositary receipts. Based on Galapagos' 54.8 million outstanding shares, Van Herk owns 10.57% of the company following its July 15 stock purchases.

In other sector news:

(+) Midatech Pharma ( MTP ) still was 48.5% higher on Friday, drifting off a 109% early-morning peak, after announcing positive results from a first-in-human clinical trial of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in patients with diabetes. No serious adverse events were reported in the study.

(-) InflaRx NV ( IFRX ) was 5% lower after the specialty drugmaker reported additional data from its ongoing phase IIb study of its IFX-1 product candidate, saying it show robust anti-inflammatory activity in the high-dose group of patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.