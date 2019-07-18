Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: VERU,ALEC,CODX,AZRX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.05%

PFE +0.66%

ABT +2.01%

MRK +0.96%

AMGN +1.44%

Health care stocks continue to rise in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing more than 0.6% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a 0.7% gain.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Veru ( VERU ) was 2% lower in late Thursday trading, paring a more than 11% mid-day decline, after the oncology and urology medications company this afternoon said litigation filed against the company and selected executives and board members following its acquisition of Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals has been dismissed. The court last week denied the plaintiff's bid for a summary judgment and Thursday dismissed their amended complaint and entered a final judgment in favor of the company and all defendants.

In other sector news:

(+) Co-Diagnostics ( CODX ) was 29% higher in late Thursday trading after early climbing to a 123% gain that followed the company saying its CoPrimer technology demonstrated highly specific detection of the 10 mutations associated with non-small cell lung cancer while also reliably distinguishing the genes with mutations from those without. The CoPrimer-based polymerase chain reaction test also was shown to be highly sensitive.

(+) Alector ( ALEC ) rose 3% after the biotechnology company reported positive data showing its AL001 drug candidate was able to restore the level of progranulin in a subset of four patients with frontotemporal dementia with a granulin mutation back to the normal range during phase I testing. AL001 also was safe and well-tolerated, the company said, adding the promising results support advancing AL001 to a phase II study later this year.

(-) AzurRx BioPharma ( AZRX ) dropped over 7% after the biologics company priced a $5 million public offering of 5 million common shares at $1 apiece, marking a 4.8% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used primarily for research and development costs on MS1819-SD and AZX1103 product candidates.