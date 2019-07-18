Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.01%

PFE: Flat

ABT: +0.62%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were flat to higher pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Co-Diagnostics ( CODX ), which was surging more than 112% after i t report ed favorable results of a study to detect cancer mutations using its CoPrimer technology, with applications in liquid biopsy and companion diagnostic tests.

(+) Interpace Diagnostics Group ( IDXG ) was up more than 6% after the company said it signed a deal with the Helomics division of Predictive Oncology ( POAI ) for their joint development of products that will leverage artificial intelligence in thyroid cancer diagnosis.

(+) Novartis ( NVS ) was advancing more than 5% after lifting its net sales guidance for the full year Thursday as it reported second-quarter results that surpassed analysts' expectations. Net sales rose to $11.76 billion during the three months that ended June 30, from $11.34 billion a year ago. That result handily beat the $11.45 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.