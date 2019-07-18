Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.01%

PFE: Flat

ABT: +0.62%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were flat to higher pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Co-Diagnostics ( CODX ), which was surging more than 112% after i t report ed favorable results of a study to detect cancer mutations using its CoPrimer technology, with applications in liquid biopsy and companion diagnostic tests.

(+) Interpace Diagnostics Group ( IDXG ) was up more than 6% after the company said it signed a deal with the Helomics division of Predictive Oncology ( POAI ) for their joint development of products that will leverage artificial intelligence in thyroid cancer diagnosis.

(+) Novartis ( NVS ) was advancing more than 5% after lifting its net sales guidance for the full year Thursday as it reported second-quarter results that surpassed analysts' expectations. Net sales rose to $11.76 billion during the three months that ended June 30, from $11.34 billion a year ago. That result handily beat the $11.45 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: CODX , IDXG , POAI , NVS , JNJ


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar