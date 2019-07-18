Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: ALEC,CODX,AZRX

Health care stocks were rising in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.3% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a 0.2% gain.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Alector ( ALEC ) rose 3.4% after the biotechnology company reported positive data showing its AL001 drug candidate was able to restore the level of progranulin in a subset of four patients with frontotemporal dementia with a granulin mutation back to the normal range during phase I testing. AL001 also was safe and well tolerated, the company said, adding the promising results support advancing AL001 to a phase II study later this year.

In other sector news:

(+) Co-Diagnostics ( CODX ) rose as much as 123% on Thursday after saying its CoPrimer technology demonstrated highly specific detection of the 10 mutations associated with non-small cell lung cancer while also reliably distinguishing the genes with mutations from those without. The CoPrimer-based polymerase chain reaction test also was shown to be highly sensitive.

(-) AzurRx BioPharma ( AZRX ) dropped 5% after the biologics company priced a $5 million public offering of 5 million common shares at $1 apiece, marking a 4.8% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used primarily for research and development costs on MS1819-SD and AZX1103 product candidates.

