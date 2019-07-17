Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: SGEN,GHSI,IMRN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.26%

PFE +0.15%

ABT +3.52%

MRK +0.69%

AMGN +0.62%

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising more than 0.4% in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing nearly 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Seattle Genetics ( SGEN ) rose 18% after the oncology drug company late Tuesday reported above-consensus revenue for its Q2 ended June 30 and said it has submitted a biologics license application for its Enfortumab Vedotin drug candidate, prompting analysts at least two firms on Wednesday to raise their price targets for the company's stock. Supported by a record $159 million in sales for its Adcetris cancer medication, total revenue for the company increased 28.3% over year-ago levels, reaching $218.4 million and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $189.8 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Guardion Health Sciences ( GHSI ) rallied 159% Wednesday after the health sciences company said it received a patent from the Patents Registry in Hong Kong for its MapcatSF medical device, which measures the macular pigment density in the human eye and facilitating treatment for several ocular conditions and diseases. Guardion previously received a patent for MapcatSF in the People's Republic of China.

(-) Immuron ( IMRN ) fell almost 14% after the biotechnology company Wednesday priced a $1.36 million public offering of 339,130 of its American depositary shares at $4 each, representing a 7% discount to Tuesday's closing price. The specialty drugmaker plan to use the net proceeds for clinical development and working capital.