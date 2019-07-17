Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GHSI, IMRN, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.23%

PFE: +0.23%

ABT: +2.01%

MRK: +0.13%

AMGN: Flat

Most leading health care stocks were gaining in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Guardion Health Sciences ( GHSI ), which was surging nearly 49% as the company received a patent from the Patents Registry in Hong Kong for its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF.

(-) Immuron ( IMRN ) was slumping more than 15% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 339,130 American Depositary Shares at $4.00 each.

In other sector news:

(+) Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) was up more than 2% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per diluted share, up from $0.73 per share a year ago and also above the $0.80 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.