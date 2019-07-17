Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GHSI, IMRN, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.23%

PFE: +0.23%

ABT: +2.01%

MRK: +0.13%

AMGN: Flat

Most leading health care stocks were gaining in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Guardion Health Sciences ( GHSI ), which was surging nearly 49% as the company received a patent from the Patents Registry in Hong Kong for its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF.

(-) Immuron ( IMRN ) was slumping more than 15% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 339,130 American Depositary Shares at $4.00 each.

In other sector news:

(+) Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) was up more than 2% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per diluted share, up from $0.73 per share a year ago and also above the $0.80 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: GHSI , IMRN , ABT , JNJ , PFE


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar