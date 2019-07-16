Health Care Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ONCS,CGIX,IDXG,GNMX,JNJ

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks fell Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping almost 0.4% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking almost 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Oncosec Medical ( ONCS ) rose over 9% after CEO Daniel O'Connor told shareholders the specialty drugmaker has secured exclusive global rights to Gaeta Therapeutics' patent portfolio covering the combination IL-12 DNA and various checkpoint inhibitor therapies, including anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 compounds, to treat various forms of cancer. He said the move to acquire the genetic technology developed at the University of Zurich further strengthens Oncosec's intellectual property portfolio, adding it was "an absolute necessity" for the company's long-term success. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Cancer Genetics ( CGIX ) climbed 17% after selling for $23.5 million its BioPharma business to Interpace Diagnostics Group ( IDXG ). As part of the deal, Ampersand Capital Partners also will invest $27 million in Interpace through two issues of newly issued convertible preferred stock.

(+) Aevi Genomic Medicine ( GNMX ) jumped 9% after late Monday announcing an exclusive license deal with a subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma to develop and commercialize Astellas' second-generation ASP7486 mTORC1/2 inhibitor. Under terms of the agreement, Aevi Genomic will pay a $500,000 upfront fee and Astellas also will be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestones payments.

(-) Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) dropped 1.4% during Tuesday trading. The health care conglomerate reported a 1.3% decline in Q2 sales compared with the year-ago period, falling to $20.56 billion but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by about $172 million. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.58 per share, up from $2.10 during the same quarter last year and also topping the Street view expecting $2.44 per share.