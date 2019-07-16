Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/16/2019: IMRN, MLNT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.60%

PFE: -0.02%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.05%

AMGN: +0.42%

Health care majors were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Immuron ( IMRN ), which was surging more than 125% as its FY19 revenue jumped 52% in North America to AUD1.16 million ($820,000), driven by the sales of Travelan, which exceeded AUD1 million in the US for the first time.

(+) Melinta Therapeutics ( MLNT ) was up more than 4% after saying it expects Q2 net product sales of about $13.8 million, up 51% from the period ended in June a year ago and 17% sequentially over Q1.

In other sector news:

(-) Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) was recently lower even after the health care company posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share, up from $2.10 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $2.44 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

