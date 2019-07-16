Health Care Sector Update for 07/16/2019: CGIX,IDXG,GNMX,JNJ

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.26%

PFE -0.21%

ABT -0.73%

MRK +0.41%

AMGN +0.42%

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping almost 0.4% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking almost 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cancer Genetics ( CGIX ) climbed 26% after selling for $23.5 million its BioPharma business to Interpace Diagnostics Group ( IDXG ). As part of the deal, Ampersand Capital Partners also will invest $27 million in Interpace through two issues of newly issued convertible preferred stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Aevi Genomic Medicine ( GNMX ) jumped 12% after late Monday announcing an exclusive license deal with a subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma to develop and commercialize Astellas' second-generation ASP7486 mTORC1/2 inhibitor. Under terms of the agreement, Aevi Genomic will pay a $500,000 upfront fee and Astellas also will be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestones payments.

(-) Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) dropped over 1% during Tuesday trading. The health care conglomerate reported a 1.3% decline in Q2 sales compared with the year-ago period, falling to $20.56 billion but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by about $172 million. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.58 per share, up from $2.10 during the same quarter last year and also topping the Street view expecting $2.44 per share.