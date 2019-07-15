Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.30%

PFE: -0.09%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.34%

AMGN: +0.18%

Leading health care stocks were mostly climbing pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Capricor Therapeutics ( CAPR ), which was surging by over 123% after saying interim analysis of phase 2 trial data of a study of its CAP-1002 drug showed statistically significant improvements in performance of the upper limb, grip strength and inspiratory flow reserve in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(+) Galapagos NV ( GLPG ) was up more than 19% after the company and Gilead Sciences ( GILD ) agreed to a 10-year global research and development collaboration in which Gilead will pay Galapgos a $3.95 billion upfront payment and make a $1.1 billion equity investment for access to portfolio of compounds, including six molecules currently in clinical trials, more than 20 preclinical programs and a proven drug discovery platform. Gilead, meanwhile, was slightly lower after the news.

(+) Neon Therapeutics ( NTGN ) was advancing by more than 6% after saying a phase 1b trial evaluating its NEO-PV-01 vaccine combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's ( BMY ) Opdivo showed prolonged median progression-free survival, or PFS, in multiple types of cancer.