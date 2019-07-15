Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.30%

PFE: -0.09%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.34%

AMGN: +0.18%

Leading health care stocks were mostly climbing pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Capricor Therapeutics ( CAPR ), which was surging by over 123% after saying interim analysis of phase 2 trial data of a study of its CAP-1002 drug showed statistically significant improvements in performance of the upper limb, grip strength and inspiratory flow reserve in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(+) Galapagos NV ( GLPG ) was up more than 19% after the company and Gilead Sciences ( GILD ) agreed to a 10-year global research and development collaboration in which Gilead will pay Galapgos a $3.95 billion upfront payment and make a $1.1 billion equity investment for access to portfolio of compounds, including six molecules currently in clinical trials, more than 20 preclinical programs and a proven drug discovery platform. Gilead, meanwhile, was slightly lower after the news.

(+) Neon Therapeutics ( NTGN ) was advancing by more than 6% after saying a phase 1b trial evaluating its NEO-PV-01 vaccine combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's ( BMY ) Opdivo showed prolonged median progression-free survival, or PFS, in multiple types of cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: CAPR , GLPG , GILD , NTGN , BMY


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar