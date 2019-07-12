Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: OHRP,HOOK,ILMN,NBSE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -4.53%

PFE -1.40%

ABT -1.84%

MRK -1.78%

AMGN -1.73%

Health care stocks trimmed their earlier losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking just under 1.4% in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 1.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling more than 1.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Ohr Pharmaceutical ( OHRP ) was ahead 27.5% in late Friday trading after the drugmaker said it completed its merger and related funding transactions with NeuBase Therapeutics, purchasing $8.4 million of NeuBase common stock and converting $600,000 of its convertible notes in addition to selling about 1.4 million shares, or about 9% of the combined companies' stock, to GreenLight Capital. It also is changing the company name to NeuBase Threapeutics and will begin trading under the NBSE ticker with the start of Monday's regular session.

In other sector news:

(+) Hookipa Pharma ( HOOK ) raced 23.5% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company late Thursday said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the investigational new drug application for its HB-201 drug candidate, clearing the way for phase I/II testing of the prospective immunotherapy for human papilloma virus-positive cancers. Preliminary safety and efficacy data is expected late next year or in early 2021, the company said.

(-) Illumina ( ILMN ) dropped over 16% on Friday after the genetic diagnostics company said it was expecting around $835 million in Q2 revenue, sneaking past its $830 million in revenue during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $886 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30.