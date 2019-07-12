Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.27%

PFE: +0.28%

ABT: +0.01%

MRK: +0.27%

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were mixed in pre-bell trading Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Medigus ( MDGS ), which was surging more than 49% as it received an order for 1,400 units of the integrated visualization device being developed under an agreement with A.M. Surgical Inc.

(+) Hookipa Pharma ( HOOK ) was up around 30% after saying its investigational new drug (IND) application for a phase 1/2 clinical trial of HB-201 is now effective following the clearance by the FDA.

(-) Illumina ( ILMN ) was declining by more than 15% as it expects to book Q2 revenue of about $835 million, for a slight improvement from $830 million in the same quarter last year but lower than consensus estimates of $886 million.

