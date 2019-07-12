Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HOOK,MDGS,ILMN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -4.83%

PFE -1.44%

ABT -2.17%

MRK -2.55%

AMGN -1.75%

Health care stocks were mostly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.5% in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were also down 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Hookipa Pharma ( HOOK ) raced 23.5% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company late Thursday said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the investigational new drug application for its HB-201 drug candidate, clearing the way for phase I/II testing of the prospective immunotherapy for human papilloma virus-positive cancers. Preliminary safety and efficacy data is expected late next year or in early 2021, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Medigus ( MDGS ) was nearly 12% higher after the medical device company said it received an order for 1,400 units of its integrated visualization device based on its micro ScoutCam technology, triggering a $650,000 milestone payment from corporate partner AM Surgical, which has been adapting Medigus' micro ScoutCam technology to work with its Stratos endoscopic surgical tool.

(-) Illumina ( ILMN ) dropped over 15.5% on Friday after the genetic diagonstics company said it was expecting around $835 million in Q2 revenue, sneaking past its $830 million in revenue during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $886 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30.