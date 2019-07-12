Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HOOK,MDGS,ILMN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -4.83%

PFE -1.44%

ABT -2.17%

MRK -2.55%

AMGN -1.75%

Health care stocks were mostly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.5% in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were also down 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Hookipa Pharma ( HOOK ) raced 23.5% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company late Thursday said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the investigational new drug application for its HB-201 drug candidate, clearing the way for phase I/II testing of the prospective immunotherapy for human papilloma virus-positive cancers. Preliminary safety and efficacy data is expected late next year or in early 2021, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Medigus ( MDGS ) was nearly 12% higher after the medical device company said it received an order for 1,400 units of its integrated visualization device based on its micro ScoutCam technology, triggering a $650,000 milestone payment from corporate partner AM Surgical, which has been adapting Medigus' micro ScoutCam technology to work with its Stratos endoscopic surgical tool.

(-) Illumina ( ILMN ) dropped over 15.5% on Friday after the genetic diagonstics company said it was expecting around $835 million in Q2 revenue, sneaking past its $830 million in revenue during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $886 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: HOOK , MDGS , ILMN


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar