Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: CPRI,SFIX,BBBY

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Capri Holdings Ltd ( CPRI ) rose 4.4%. The branded apparel company said Pascale Meyran was stepping down as chief human resources officer effective Sept 21 to become an executive coach. Pascale will continue to work with the company as a consultant through next June.

In other sector news:

(+) Stitch Fix ( SFIX ) was 1.4% higher after Goldman Sachs raised its investment recommendation on the online apparel company to buy compared with its prior neutal call, saying the company's advertising and e-commerce strength should be on display during its upcoming Q2 financial results and producing "compelling upside potential" for the company's share price.

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ) declined 1% after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the retailer's shares by $7 to $13 apiece. The brokerage also reiterated its equal weight rating on the company's stock.

