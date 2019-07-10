Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: AMRX, OASM, AKTS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.03%

PFE: +0.18%

ABT: +0.29%

MRK: +0.26%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mixed pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( AMRX ), was plunging by more than 23% as it unveiled a comprehensive restructuring plan in an effort to reduce its annual cost base by $50 million. The company also lowered its 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

(-) Oasmia Pharmaceutical ( OASM ) was down more than 12% after announcing that it has formed a business advisory board with the purpose of supporting the commercialization of cancer treatment Apealea and other product candidates.

(+) Akoustis Technologies ( AKTS ) was advancing by over 8% after saying it expects its fiscal Q4 revenue to hit the higher end of its previous guidance of $500,000 to $600,000, while meeting or exceeding the consensus Street estimate of $560,000.