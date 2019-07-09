Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PULM,DVA,ALT,CGC,CGC.TO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were edging lower in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1% this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing nearly 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Pulmatrix ( PULM ) was more than 2% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell after the biopharmaceuticals company said it has activated three locations in the US where it will recruit, screen and enroll patients for phase II testing of its Pulmazole drug candidate to treat allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma.

In other sector news:

(+) Altimmune ( ALT ) was ahead about 5% after the biopharmaceuticals company Tuesday said it was acquiring privately-held Spitfire Pharma for $5 million in Altimmune stock and up to $8 million in additional cash or stock as the acquired business achieves certain clinical and regulatory milestones. Spitfire investors also are eligible for up to $80 million in sales-based milestone payments. The transaction is expected to be completed later this month, subject to customary closing conditions.

(-) Canopy Growth Corp ( CGC ) slipped 1% on Tuesday. The company late Monday said Canadian regulators have approved a license amendment to sell formulated cannabis oil for one of the portfolio companies of its Canopy Rivers investment affiliate. Canopy River owns 14% of James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp, which began selling cannabis oil to its medical marijuana patients on Tuesday following the recent Health Canada decision.

(-) DaVita ( DVA ) dropped 5% after Politico reported a White House initiative expected to be issued on Wednesday intended to encourage more kidney transplants and at-home dialysis treatments. Individuals familiar with the plans told Politico the US Department of Health and Human Services is preparing new payment models that will shift more patients with chronic kidney disease away from standalone clinics, believing at-home dialysis is both safer and more cost-effective.