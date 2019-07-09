Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2019: CHEK, ALT, IMMP, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: Flat
PFE: -0.44%
ABT: Flat
MRK: -0.40%
AMGN: Flat
Leading health care stocks were flat to lower pre-market Tuesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Check-Cap ( CHEK ), which was more than 18% higher after saying results from a study assessing the clinical use and safety of the C-Scan colorectal cancer screening system boosts its chances of being marketed in the US.
(+) Altimmune ( ALT ) was up more than 14% as it agreed to acquire privately held Spitfire Pharma, Inc., including its product candidate SP-1373 (to be renamed ALT-801) to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
(-) Immutep ( IMMP ) was declining more than 11% after announcing an equity financing to raise approximately AUD10 million ($6.9 million) via a placement and underwritten entitlement offer.