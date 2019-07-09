Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2019: CHEK, ALT, IMMP, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.44%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.40%

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were flat to lower pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Check-Cap ( CHEK ), which was more than 18% higher after saying results from a study assessing the clinical use and safety of the C-Scan colorectal cancer screening system boosts its chances of being marketed in the US.

(+) Altimmune ( ALT ) was up more than 14% as it agreed to acquire privately held Spitfire Pharma, Inc., including its product candidate SP-1373 (to be renamed ALT-801) to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

(-) Immutep ( IMMP ) was declining more than 11% after announcing an equity financing to raise approximately AUD10 million ($6.9 million) via a placement and underwritten entitlement offer.

