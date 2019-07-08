Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

Top health care stocks were mostly declining pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Sangamo Therapeutics ( SGMO ), which was surging more than 15% after the company and Pfizer ( PFE ) said the SB-525 experimental gene therapy for hemophilia A they developed showed promising results in a study. Pfizer, meanwhile, was slightly lower after the announcement.

(-) Intra-Cellular Therapies ( ITCI ) was down more than 15% after saying one phase 3 trial of lumateperone to treat bipolar depression met its primary endpoint while a second phase 3 trial did not. Both trials evaluated lumateperone as monotherapy in treating major depressive episodes associated with Bipolar I or Bipolar II disorder.

(+) Prevail Therapeutics ( PRVL ) was gaining more than 12% in value after the firm said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast track designation to its lead gene therapy program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.