Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TYME, CYAD, GRFS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.29%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were mostly flat pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tyme Technologies ( TYME ), which was surging more than 30% after the emerging biotechnology company said its multi-center open-label mid-stage TYME-88-Panc study evaluating SM-88 as an oral monotherapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer continued to demonstrate "encouraging" results and a well-tolerated safety profile.

(=) Celyad SA ( CYAD ) was flat after saying interim data of a phase 1 alloSHRINK trial of CYAD-101 in metastatic colorectal cancer did not show any evidence of graft versus host disease, and interim results from its phase 1 SHRINK trial of CYAD-01, which showed that the drug was generally well tolerated.

(+) Grifols ( GRFS ) was rallying by almost 3% as the FDA approved Xembify, the company's new 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin, to treat primary immunodeficiencies.

