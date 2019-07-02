Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2019: AMRN, CUR, IOVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.02%

PFE: +0.02%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were flat to higher pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Amarin ( AMRN ), which was advancing by more than 8% after the pharmaceutical company raised its revenue outlook for the year and said it expects to double its US sales force to increase commercial effort for Vascepa, its drug to reduce cardiovascular risk. The company said it expects 2019 revenue in a range of $380 million to $420 million, up from a previous estimate in January of $350 million.

(+) Neuralstem ( CUR ) was 20% higher after saying an early-stage trial of its lead stem cell asset, NSI-566, for the treatment of motor deficits due to ischemic stroke in China has showed encouraging results.

(+) Iovance Biotherapeutics ( IOVA ) was advancing by more than 2% amid its update on the regulatory path for LN-145 in advanced cervical cancer. Based on an end of phase 2 meeting held with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said the FDA has acknowledged that the ongoing innovaTIL-04 study of TIL therapy LN-145 may be sufficient to support registration in the treatment of patients with advanced cervical cancer.