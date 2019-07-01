Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2019: TLSA, BCYC, CERC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.57%
PFE: +0.92%
ABT: +0.94%
MRK: +1.04%
AMGN: 0.40%
Top health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Tiziana Life Sciences ( TLSA ), which was rallying more than 11% after it highlighted phase 2 results from an independent third-party showing teplizumab, a mouse-derived humanized anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, significantly slowed the progression of Type 1 diabetes in high-risk population.
(+) Bicycle Therapeutics ( BCYC ) was 9% higher amid positive topline results from its partner Oxurion's phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of a single intravitreal injection in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).
In other sector news:
(+) Cerecor ( CERC ) was up more than 1% after issuing positive results from its completed phase 1 study of CERC-301, being developed for the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH).