Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2019: CYTX,BCYC,SBPH,TLSA,PRVB

Health care stocks still were edging higher this afternoon, including a nearly 0.4% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up just over 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cytori Therapeutics ( CYTX ) rose almost 14% on Monday after it disclosing plans to begin phase II testing of its ATI-1123 drug candidate in patients with platinum-sensitive small-cell lung cancer who have progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy.

In other sector news:

(+) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals ( SBPH ) jumped nearly 11% on Monday after the drugmaker said it has submitted an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for an anti-tumor drug candidate for treating selected cancers. The company is expecting to start phase I testing of the product candidate to evaluate its safety, tolerability and initial anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors and reporting top-line results from the early-stage trial in mid-2020.

(-) Tiziana Life Sciences ( TLSA ) turned over 1% lower this afternoon, giving back a 10.8% gain from earlier Monday. The company said its teplizumab drug candidate significantly slowed the progression of Type 1 diabetes in high-risk population. Teplizumab is being developed by Provention Bio ( PRVB ).

(-) Bicycle Therapeutics ( BCYC ) was retreating Monday, sinking more than 8% and reversing a more than 9% advance soon after the opening bell. The company earlier reported positive topline results from phase 1 testing evaluating the safety and tolerability of a single intra-vitreal injection in patients with diabetic macular edema.