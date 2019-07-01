Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BCYC,SBPH,TLSA,PRVB

By MT Newswires,

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, including a nearly 0.3% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Bicycle Therapeutics ( BCYC ) was retreating Monday, sinking 10% and reversing a more than 9% advance soon after the opening bell. The company earlier reported positive topline results from phase 1 testing evaluating the safety and tolerability of a single intravitreal injection in patients with diabetic macular edema.

In other sector news:

(+) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals ( SBPH ) jumped 10% on Monday after the drugmaker said it has submitted an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for an anti-tumor drug candidate for treating selected cancers. The company is expecting to start phase I testing of the product candidate to evaluate its safety, tolerability and initial anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors and reporting top-line results from the early-stage trial in mid-2020.

(-) Tiziana Life Sciences ( TLSA ) turned lower this afternoon, giving back a 10.8% gain from earlier Monday. The company said its teplizumab drug candidate significantly slowed the progression of Type 1 diabetes in high-risk population. Teplizumab is being developed by Provention Bio ( PRVB ).

This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: BCYC , SBPH , TLSA , PRVB


