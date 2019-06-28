Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: UNH,ARWR,SRNE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.27%

PFE +0.01%

ABT -0.62%

MRK -0.29%

AMGN +0.07%

Health care stocks were falling, including a fractional decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1% in recent trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) United Health Group ( UNH ) was 1% lower after Friday saying Dirk McMahon, currently president and chief operating officer of its Optum prescription benefits subsidiary, will become CEO of its UnitedHealthcare insurance unit, while UnitedHealthcare president and COO Daniel Schumacher moves over to head the Optum segment as its new CEO. McMahon succeeds Steve Nelson, who is retiring as the chief executive of the insurance division after 15 years in the post, the company said.

In other sector news:

(-) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( ARWR ) tumbled Friday, falling 7.8%, after a Cantor Fitzgerald downgrade to neutral from overweight previously and also assigned a $24 price target to the drugmaker's stock.

(-) Sorrento Therapeutics ( SRNE ) dropped 17% Friday after the biotechnology company priced a $25 million public offering of 8.3 million shares at $3 each, or about 11.5% under Thursday's closing price. It also issued Series A, B and C warrants as part of the offering, exercisable at $3.75, $3.00 and $3.75 per share, respectively.