Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PTCT, PGNX, HCM, SRNE, JNJ

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.22%

PFE: +0.16%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) PTC Therapeutics ( PTCT ), which was down almost 5% after the company said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ( CHMP ) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a negative opinion on a proposed indication extension of Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of patients with nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) who are non-ambulatory.

(-) Sorrento Therapeutics ( SRNE ) was down 26% after saying it is looking to offer shares of its common stock and series A, series B and series C warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

(-) Hutchison China MediTech ( HCM ), a biopharmaceutical company, was down 20% after saying Friday it priced the underwritten public secondary offering of 12 million American depositary shares held by its largest shareholder Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Ltd., or HHHL, at a price of $24 per ADS, or a 20.5% discount from the stock's previous close.

In other sector news:

Velan Capital on Friday urged shareholders of Progenics Pharmaceuticals ( PGNX ) to vote against the re-election of two current board members, saying the drugmaker is simply dodging its call for real change after "years of value destruction and squandered opportunities" under the incumbent board.

