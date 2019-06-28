Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: KRTX,UNH,ARWR,SRNE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.38%

PFE -0.55%

ABT -0.07%

MRK -0.74%

AMGN -0.04%

Health care stocks remained slightly lower this afternoon, including a nearly 0.1% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 1.3% in recent trade, adding to its mid-day advance.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Karuna Therapeutics ( KRTX ) climbed as much as 53% higher in its Friday debut on the Nasdaq Global Select market after earlier pricing an upsized, $89.25 million public offering of nearly 5.58 million shares at $16 each, the midpoint of its expected range. The neuropsychiatric drugmaker will use most of the net proceeds to fund mid- and late-stage testing of its KarXT product candidate treating acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia. Some of the money also will finance more testing of KarXT in Alzheimer's patients and as a potential treatment for pain.

In other sector news:

(-) United Health Group ( UNH ) was 1% lower. On Friday, the company said Dirk McMahon, currently president and chief operating officer of its Optum prescription benefits subsidiary, will become CEO of its UnitedHealthcare insurance unit, while UnitedHealthcare president and COO Daniel Schumacher moves over to head the Optum segment as its new CEO. McMahon succeeds Steve Nelson, who is retiring as the chief executive of the insurance division after 15 years in the post, the company said.

(-) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( ARWR ) tumbled Friday, falling 7.8%, after a Cantor Fitzgerald downgrade to neutral from overweight previously and also assigned a $24 price target to the drugmaker's stock.

(-) Sorrento Therapeutics ( SRNE ) dropped 23% Friday after the biotechnology company priced a $25 million public offering of 8.3 million shares at $3 each, or about 11.5% under Thursday's closing price. It also issued Series A, B and C warrants as part of the offering, exercisable at $3.75, $3.00 and $3.75 per share, respectively.