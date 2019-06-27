Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2019: DMPI

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.26%

ABT: -1.16%

MRK: +0.26%

AMGN: Flat

Top consumer stocks were mixed pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) DelMar Pharmaceuticals ( DMPI ), which was up nearly 12% after saying Thursday it terminated the rights offering of its securities announced on April 18 due to market conditions.

(=) Patterson Companies ( PDCO ) was flat after i t report ed pre-market Thursday fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share compared to $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. Capital IQ analysts were expecting normalized EPS of $0.39.

In other sector news:

Elanco ( ELAN ) said pre-market Thursday that it signed a collaborative deal with AgBiome to develop probiotic solutions for swine.

