Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: VRML,EYES,INSM,GBT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.73%

PFE -1.41%

ABT -1.42%

MRK -1.74%

AMGN -0.69%

Health care stocks inched off their mid-day lows, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking more than 1.1% in late trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 1.1% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Vermillion ( VRML ) was little changed in late Wednesday trade after the women's health company priced a $15 million public offering of 18.75 million common shares at 80 cents apiece, representing a 9.1% discount to Tuesday's closing price. After first paying underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, Vermillion expects to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expanding its sales and marketing capabilities, strategic hiring and product portfolio expansion.

In other sector news:

(-) Second Sight Medical Products ( EYES ) slipped 1% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 9% advance earlier Wednesday. The medical device company overnigh t report ed encouraging results from an early feasibility study of its Orion visual cortical prosthesis system, saying the first four blind patients were showing steady improvement in their ability to perform everyday tasks more than 12 months after receiving their implants.

(-) Insmed ( INSM ) fell 4% after a regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO William Lewis Tuesday sold 400,000 shares of its common stock at $26 apiece when underwriters participating in the biopharmaceuticals company's public offering earlier this week exercised their overallotment option. Lewis earlier Tuesday also acquired another 277,684 shares, also at $26 each, after exercising all of his available stock options and leaving him with a net 80,672 shares following those transactions.

(-) Global Blood Therapeutics ( GBT ) slipped 14% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $200 million public offering of nearly 3.38 million shares at $59.25 each, or 5.1% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock.