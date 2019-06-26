Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: INSM,EYES,GBT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.27%

PFE -0.77%

ABT -1.77%

MRK -1.46%

AMGN -0.42%

Health care stocks were mostly lower, including a 0.9% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.9% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Insmed ( INSM ) declined 3.6% after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO William Lewis Tuesday sold 400,000 shares of its common stock at $26 apiece when underwriters participating in the biopharmaceuticals company's public offering earlier this week exercised their overallotment option. Lewis earlier Tuesday also acquired another 277,684 shares, also at $26 each, after exercising all of his available stock options and leaving him with a net 80,672 shares following those transactions.

In other sector news:

(-) Second Sight Medical Products ( EYES ) slipped after posting gains earlier Wednesday. The company reported encouraging results from a 12-month, early feasibility study of its Orion visual cortical prosthesis system in people who are blind from a variety of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, injuries or disease.

(-) Global Blood Therapeutics ( GBT ) slipped 14% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $200 million public offering of nearly 3.38 million shares at $59.25 each, or 5.1% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock.