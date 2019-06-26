Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ACST, ABBV, EYEG, NBRV, AGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.07%

ABT: +0.07

MRK: +0.13%

AMGN: +0.08%

Most health care majors were higher in Wednesday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(+) Acasti Pharma ( ACST ), which was up more than 11% after it said it remained "on track to report topline results for our primary endpoint of lowering triglycerides" in ongoing phase 3 trials of its drug CaPre.

(-) Nabriva Therapeutics ( NBRV ), which was down 2% after it said Tuesday that it entered into an open market sale agreement with Jefferies LLC, as sales agent, under which Nabriva may offer and sell ordinary shares for proceeds of up to $50 million.

(+) AbbVie ( ABBV ) was up 2% after saying that in connection with its proposed $63 billion merger with Allergan ( AGN ), it signed a $38 billion bridge loan agreement with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and MUFG Bank.

(+) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals ( EYEG ), which was up 14% after it said early Wednesday it enrolled the first patient in its corneal wound repair study in patients having undergone photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery.