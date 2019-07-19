Health Canada to keep importing Kaleo's epinephrine shot amid shortages

Shutterstock photo





July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian health regulator said on Friday it would keep importing U.S.-based Kaleo Inc's epinephrine auto-injectors and expects adequate supply of the devices in the country over the coming months.

There has been a shortage of EpiPens in the United States, Europe and Canada, mainly hit by a series of manufacturing delays at Pfizer's Meridian Medical unit that produces all EpiPens sold globally at a single plant near St. Louis.

Health Canada's announcement comes after Pfizer Inc , which makes Mylan NV's EpiPen, notified the regulator that a shortage of the 0.3 mg dose of the emergency allergy shots may lead to temporary supply constraints in Canada.

The device, used to deliver a dose of epinephrine in the event of severe allergic reactions to triggers such as peanuts or bee-stings, has remained on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of drugs in shortage for more than a year.

Last week, Novartis AG said it would make its generic pre-filled epinephrine shots immediately available in U.S. pharmacies, while Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc expanded its partnership with Kaleo to offer an additional dose of the emergency allergy shot Auvi-Q.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics