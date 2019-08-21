Head of Sudan's now-defunct military council sworn in as head of new sovereign council

Reuters





By Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the outgoing head of Sudan's military council, was sworn in on Wednesday as head of the newly-formed Sovereign Council in front of the head of the country's judiciary.

Burhan was dressed in military uniform at the swearing in ceremony, held at the presidential palace in Khartoum. The remaining 10 members of the Sovereign Council will be sworn in later on Wednesday. Prime Minister-nominee Abdalla Hamdok is also expected to be sworn in later in the day.

Hamdok, an economist who has served in international institutions, was nominated by Sudan's main opposition alliance which negotiated for months with the Transitional Military Council to reach the agreement that led to the Sovereign Council's establishment.

The council replaces the Transitional Military Council that Burhan headed, which had ruled Sudan since the overthrow of long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April.

It is now the highest authority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinet of ministers.