H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. ( HEES ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HEES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HEES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.78, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEES was $25.78, representing a -34.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.33 and a 42.27% increase over the 52 week low of $18.12.

HEES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports HEES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.12%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.