Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core High Dividend ETF, where 9,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 11.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is down about 0.9%, and Johnson & Johnson is relatively unchanged.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the HUSE ETF, which lost 1,500,000 of its units, representing a 29.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: HDV, HUSE: Big ETF Outflows