HDV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.64, changing hands as high as $92.05 per share. iShares Core High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $79.39 per share, with $95.945 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $91.66.
