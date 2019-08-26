Quantcast

HDB Financial seeks bids for five-year bonds

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (IFR) - HDB Financial Services plans to raise Rs3.5bn (US$49m) from five-year bonds at 8.05%, according to a market source.

The Indian housing finance company is eyeing Rs1bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs2.5bn.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic bidding platform on August 27 from 10:00am to 11:00amIndia time.

HDFC Bank is said to be arranger for the bond issue.

On August 8, HDB Financial raised Rs15bn from 10-year bonds at 8.05%.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar