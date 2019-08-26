HDB Financial seeks bids for five-year bonds

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (IFR) - HDB Financial Services plans to raise Rs3.5bn (US$49m) from five-year bonds at 8.05%, according to a market source.

The Indian housing finance company is eyeing Rs1bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs2.5bn.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic bidding platform on August 27 from 10:00am to 11:00amIndia time.

HDFC Bank is said to be arranger for the bond issue.

On August 8, HDB Financial raised Rs15bn from 10-year bonds at 8.05%.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.