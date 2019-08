Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (IFR) - HDB Financial Services plans to raise Rs8.5bn (US$119m) from a tap of its July 2021 and June 2022 bonds, according to a market source.

The housing finance company is eyeing Rs2.5bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs2bn from the tap of the July 2021 bonds at an effective yield of 7.90%. It plans to raise Rs1bn plus a greenshoe option of Rs3bn from the June 2022 bonds at a 7.96% yield.

Care and Crisil have assigned a AAA rating to the bonds.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.