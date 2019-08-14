HDB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HDFC Bank Ltd (Symbol: HDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.92, changing hands as low as $109.81 per share. HDFC Bank Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HDB's low point in its 52 week range is $85.43 per share, with $131.78 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $110.00.
