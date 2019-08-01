Quantcast

HCP Surpasses Q2 FFO & Revenue Estimates, Raises Outlook

By Zacks Equity Research,

HCP Inc. 's HCP second-quarter 2019 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted of 44 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. Comparable FFO as adjusted in the prior-year quarter was 47 cents per share.

Results were supported by decent performance of the company's life-science and medical-office segment. However, decline in rental and related revenues unfavorably impacted top-line growth to some extent.

This healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) generated revenues of $491.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447 million. Further, the figure was higher than the year-ago number of $469.6 million.

Behind the Headlines

HCP witnessed 3.5% year-over-year rise in the three-month cash SPP net operating income (NOI). There was 6.1% growth in life-science cash NOI, 3.8% rise in the medical office segment, 2.5% advancement in other non-reportable segments and 1.4% increase in senior-housing portfolio cash NOI.

During the second quarter, HCP completed the acquisition of nine recently-built senior housing communities for $445 million. The portfolio is concentrated primarily in Florida and operated by Discovery Senior Living.

During the June-end quarter, 15 senior housing communities, operated by Sunrise Senior Living, were converted from triple-net leases to RIDEA structures.

HCP had cash and cash equivalents of around $130.5 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from $110.8 million recorded at the end of 2018.

Outlook

HCP raised its 2019 FFO as adjusted guidance to $1.73-$1.77 per share from $1.70-$1.76 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.74.

Furthermore, the company expects 2019 SPP cash NOI growth for total portfolio to be 2-3%.

Conclusion

HCP is expected to continue benefiting from a diversified portfolio, rising healthcare spending and aging population. Strategic investments, tie-ups and opportunistic investments would also drive decent cash flows.

Nevertheless, the company witnessed a decline in rental and related revenues in the second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter, which might hurt top-line growth, going forward. In fact, we identify stiff competition as a major hurdle for the company in the days ahead.

HCP, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HCP, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HCP, Inc. price-eps-surprise | HCP, Inc. Quote

HCP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Performance of Other REITs

Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ reported second-quarter 2019 FFO per share (before TIER transaction costs) of 71 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Nonetheless, the figure was higher than the prior-year quarter's reported number of 60 cents.

Public Storage's PSA second-quarter 2019 core FFO per share of $2.64 improved 2.7% from the prior-year figure of $2.57. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker.

Ventas, Inc. VTR reported second-quarter 2019 normalized FFO of 97 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. However, the figure was lower than the year-ago number of $1.08.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) - a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

