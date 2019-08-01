HCP, Inc. (HCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

HCP, Inc. ( HCP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.93, the dividend yield is 4.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCP was $31.93, representing a -4.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.58 and a 30.49% increase over the 52 week low of $24.47.

HCP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports HCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.6%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCP as a top-10 holding:

The Long-Term Care ETF ( OLD )

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 10.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCP at 8.87%.