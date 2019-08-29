HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.05, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCA was $119.05, representing a -19.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.42 and a 7.92% increase over the 52 week low of $110.31.

HCA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc. ( UHS ) and Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC ). HCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.38. Zacks Investment Research reports HCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.45%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF ( IHF )

iShares Trust ( IBHB )

iShares Trust ( IBHA )

iShares Trust ( IBHE )

Vanguard Wellington Fund ( VFMF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an decrease of -4.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCA at 4.29%.