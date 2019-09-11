Quantcast

HCA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $130.57, changing hands as high as $130.90 per share. HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: HCA Healthcare Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HCA's low point in its 52 week range is $110.31 per share, with $147.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $130.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: HCA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?