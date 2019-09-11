HCA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $130.57, changing hands as high as $130.90 per share. HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HCA's low point in its 52 week range is $110.31 per share, with $147.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $130.38.
