Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Haynes International, Inc. ( HAYN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HAYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that HAYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.48, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAYN was $28.48, representing a -28.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.57 and a 16.43% increase over the 52 week low of $24.46.

HAYN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and Nucor Corporation ( NUE ). HAYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports HAYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1064.29%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.