Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. ( HWBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HWBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWBK was $22.35, representing a -19.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.75 and a 15.93% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

HWBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HWBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21.

